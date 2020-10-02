The Four Corners 4-H Club in the Anselmo/Merna area received the first place award in the 2020 4-H Window Display Contest.
The contest was sponsored by the Custer County 4-H Council for the purpose of promoting 4-H during National 4-H Week, October 4-10. The theme for the contest was “4-H - Your Ticket To Success!”
Four Corners' display is located north of the Post Office in Anselmo.
The Sandhill Critters 4-H Club at Broken Bow received the second place award. Their display is located at the Costa’s Styling Salon in Broken Bow.
For more information on how you can become involved with the Custer County 4-H program, contact Colleen Peterson, 4-H Aide at the Nebraska Extension-Custer County Office at 308-872-6831.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.