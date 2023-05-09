The fourth BBPS facilities meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, May 10 at 5:30 p.m. It will be held at the Fox Theater in Broken Bow. There will be a free kids' movie and snack upstairs with supervision. Come and discuss the future of Broken Bow Public Schools buildings and facilities. Bring your ideas and suggestions. Should there be a new school, partially new school or total renovation of existing buildings? How much are you willing to spend to upgrade facilities from the 1930s and 1960s to the 2020s? Join the conversation!
