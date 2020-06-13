TestNebraska will be offering freeCOVID-19 testing within the loup Basin Public Health District again on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday (June 15-17, 2020).
The testing will be from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. all three days.
To be tested, please visit www.testnebraska.com to register and schedule a time for your test.
The drive through testing event will be held at Burwell Fire Department (917 G Street, Burwell, NE).
It is requested that individuals participating wear a mask to the event if they have one.
