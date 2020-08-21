Across the Heartland, individuals and families in farming communities continue to struggle with the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many find themselves in the unexpected position of seeking emergency food assistance. Food Bank for the Heartland and Farm Credit Services of America (FCSAmerica) are committed to helping those in need in rural areas.
Food Bank for the Heartland is partnering with FCSAmerica to host a free drive-up mobile food pantry in Broken Bow Saturday, Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
The mobile pantry will take place at Broken Bow Bible Church, 2419 Memorial Dr., Broken Bow, NE 68822.
528 community packs will be available, which are 28-pound prepackaged boxes filled with a variety of nonperishable staple items like peanut butter, rice, beans, canned fruits and vegetables, among others. Boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families Food Box Program and sliced bread will also be offered.
Volunteers are assembling the community packs at Food Bank for the Heartland. They are practicing social distancing in the volunteer center, and, as always, they are washing their hands and following food safety guidelines.
The mobile pantry is for people living in Custer County and surrounding communities. No identification is required to receive food. FCSAmerica is funding the mobile pantry.
A drive-up distribution method is being used in Broken Bow to prioritize the health and safety of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Individuals and families coming to the mobile pantry should stay in their vehicles. Volunteers from Broken Bow Bible Church will help direct traffic and load the food for them.
Food Bank for the Heartland’s Mobile Pantry program delivers food directly to communities that have a high need but limited food resources.
“Because of the extraordinary support of Farm Credit Services of America, we are able to distribute critical meals to the increased number of rural families in need during this unprecedented time through our Mobile Pantry program,” Brian Barks, president and CEO of Food Bank for the Heartland, said. “In the Food Bank’s 93-county service area, Feeding America estimates food insecurity has jumped from 207,000 to 296,000 individuals. Thank you to Farm Credit Services of America and the community of Broken Bow. We are grateful for the opportunity to continue serving Custer County.”
“We are honored to support organizations like Food Bank for the Heartland. Its dedication to addressing food and hunger issues in our local communities mirrors our mission of making a difference in the rural communities we serve," Tami Campbell, Regional VP of Operations in the South Central Nebraska region, said.
From March 15 to June 30, 2020, Food Bank for the Heartland distributed 7,510,900 meals to children, families and seniors in the Heartland facing hunger and 11,633,012 meals when including the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). This is a 61% percent increase over the average number of meals distributed during the same period in 2018 and 2019.
