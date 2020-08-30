Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. SSW winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies, with gusty winds developing after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 52F. SSW winds shifting to N at 20 to 30 mph.