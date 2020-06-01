Per Loup Basin Public Health Department's (LBPHD) Facebook page, there are several testing opportunities within the LBPHD district in the coming week.
Test Nebraska will be hosting five testing dates. The locations are as follows:
- June 1 and 2, Mon and Tues - Broken Bow
- June 3, Wed - Burwell
- June 6 and 7, Sat and Sun - St. Paul
In order to be tested through these free events, you must qualify for testing through the Test Nebraska website (testnebraska.com). Once logged onto the site, please click 'Start Now' in the upper right hand corner.
Based on your answers, the system will determine if you qualify to be tested. If you qualify, it will take you a scheduling module to sign up for testing. Once you schedule, you will receive a QR code that you will need to have when you go to the testing location. It is also encouraged that you wear a mask, if you have one, to the testing.
If you have already signed up for a testing site outside our district, but would prefer to be tested locally, you can go to the website and use the Live Chat to reschedule or call 402-207-9377.
