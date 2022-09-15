Everything but the kitchen sink, tires and freon will be accepted as trash at a city drop-off this Saturday (Sept. 17, 2022) in Broken Bow. It's part of a community-wide clean-up.
Household items and trash will be accepted by the city at the west end of Tomahawk Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. "Everything but the kitchen sink," City Administrator Dan Knoell said. "Appliances cannot have freon in them. And no tires."
Chemicals will not be accepted at the city drop-off. Chemicals and paint can be taken to the transfer station from 8 to 9:30 a.m. this Saturday (09/17/22) for drop off as part of Hazardous Waste Collection.
The tree dump will also be open this Saturday free of charge as well as next Saturday, Sept. 24.
City trash drop-off: (no tires, freon-free appliances, no chemical) Saturday, Sept. 17, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tomahawk Park near the entrance to Paul Brown Field
Hazardous waste drop off: (chemicals, paint, old computers) Saturday, Sept. 17, 8-9:30 a.m., Transfer Station
Free Tree Dump: Saturday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept 24; 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. and 1-5:30 p.m.
Editor's note: This article has been edited to reflect the correct ending time of the City trash drop-off as 3 p.m. rather than the earlier stated 5 p.m.
