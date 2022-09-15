Community clean up
D100

Everything but the kitchen sink, tires and freon will be accepted as trash at a city drop-off  this Saturday (Sept. 17, 2022) in Broken Bow. It's part of a community-wide clean-up.

Household items and trash will be accepted by the city at the west end of Tomahawk Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. "Everything but the kitchen sink," City Administrator Dan Knoell said. "Appliances cannot have freon in them. And no tires."

