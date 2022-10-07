Weather Oct 7 2022
National Weather Service

FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY for the following counties in Nebraska: Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Brown-Rock-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Lincoln-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, North Platte, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.

Recommended for you