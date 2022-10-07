FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT SATURDAY for the following counties in Nebraska: Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Brown-Rock-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Lincoln-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, North Platte, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.
* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures from the upper 20s to around 30 degrees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.