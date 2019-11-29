Broken Bow, NE (68822)

Today

Gusty winds. Snow showers developing this afternoon. High 36F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 40 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy and windy. Low 22F. Winds NW at 25 to 40 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.