A Winter Weather Advisory for much of central Nebraska remains in effect until 1 p.m. CST today (Friday, Nov. 29, 2019). Freezing drizzle is in the forecast with accumulations of a light glaze which could make sidewalks, roads and bridges very slippery. It will be cloudy with a high near 37 and breezy with gusts up to 25 mph.
A BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM SATURDAY (Nov. 30, 2019) TO NOON CST SUNDAY for the following Nebraska counties Keya Paha-Brown-Rock-Thomas including the cities of Springview, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Thedford, and Halsey.
* WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, blizzard conditions expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, freezing drizzle. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze.
* WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 9 AM Saturday to noon CST Sunday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 1 PM CST this afternoon (Friday, Nov. 29, 2019).
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
A High Wind Watch has also been issued for Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night from portions of north central Kansas and central and south central Nebraska. Northwest winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are possible.
