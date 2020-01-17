Accumulating snow, freezing rain and wintry mix of precipitation is making for difficult travel conditions throughout the area, especially this morning (Friday, Jan. 17, 2020). High winds from the northwest will develop overnight and last through early Saturday morning with gusts up to 60 mph possible.
Snow totals for the northern and northeast part of Custer County were upped from less than an inch to a possible 1-2 inches. Ice accumulations could be 0.01-0.10 of an inch.
The mix of precipitation will continue into evening. With the strong winds, especially in part of north central Nebraska, wind chills could drop to 10 below-10 above Friday night.
There may be areas of blowing snow overnight across north central Nebraska.
Far north central Nebraska and parts of northeast Nebraska may see winds gusts of 50-60 mph. Central Nebraska, including Custer County, may see gusts up to 45-50 tonight.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until midnight tonight for the following Nebraska counties: McPherson, Logan, Custer, Lincoln, Hayes and Frontier.
Winter Weather Advisories as well as High Wind Warnings cover much of the state.
