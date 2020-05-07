A FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM CDT /3 AM MDT TO 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT FRIDAY MAY 8, 2020.
This is for the following counties in Nebraska: Sheridan-Eastern Cherry-Keya Paha-Boyd-Brown-Rock-Holt-Garden-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Deuel-Keith-Perkins-Lincoln-Chase-Hayes-Frontier-Western Cherry including the cities of Gordon, Rushville, Valentine, Springview, Spencer, Butte, Lynch, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Oshkosh, Lewellen, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Chappell, Big Springs, Ogallala, Paxton, Grant, North Platte, Champion, Enders, Imperial, Wauneta, Hayes Center, Curtis, Eustis, Maywood, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore.
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 31 will result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, panhandle, southwest and west central Nebraska.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.