A Frost Advisory has been issued for the following counties in Nebraska - Blaine, Loup, Garfiled, Wheeler and Custer - including the cities of Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson and Broken Bow.
The advisory is in effect from 3 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, 2021.
Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost formation. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
A Frost Advisory is also in effect from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Wednesday for Valley, Greeley, Nance, Sherman, Howerd, Merrick, Dawson, Buffalo and Hall Counties.
Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are possible Wednesday afternoon in the panhandle and across the Sandhills Thursday evening. A chance of daily thunderstorms exist Friday, May 14, through Monday, May 17.
