USDA News Release July 2021

WASHINGTON, D.C. - June 15, 2023 -The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is now accepting nominations for Farm Service Agency (FSA) county committee members for elections that will occur later this year. Additionally, FSA is unveiling a new GIS tool to make it easier for producers to participate in the nomination and election processes for county committee members, who make important decisions on how federal farm programs are administered locally.

 All county committee nomination forms for the 2023 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 1, 2023.   

Recommended for you