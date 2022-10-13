Bovee Fire Oct 2 2022

Pictured is smoke from the Bovee Fire Oct. 2 which burned nearly 19,000 acres. More than half, 13,217, are privately owned. 5,130 are forest service and 583 are stated owned.

 Linda Teahon

Fund raising to assist ranchers who suffered losses in the Bovee Fire has started.

“Sandhills Fire Relief” is raising money for both ranchers and five Sandhills fire departments - Anselmo, Dunning, Halsey, Purdum and Thedford.

