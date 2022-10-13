Fund raising to assist ranchers who suffered losses in the Bovee Fire has started.
“Sandhills Fire Relief” is raising money for both ranchers and five Sandhills fire departments - Anselmo, Dunning, Halsey, Purdum and Thedford.
One of the organizers, Scott Reynolds, DVM, explained that fundraising entails online bidding via Facebook as well as an event Nov. 11 at 5 p.m. at the Thomas County Fairgrounds Event Center. Bidding will continue Nov. 11 with a live auction; there will be food and a band.
“Bidding is already going crazy,” Reynolds said Wednesday afternoon (10/12/22). “We have 51 items (for auction) as of right now.”
Money for the fire departments will be forwarded to the Custer County Foundation and disbursed from there. Money for ranchers will be forwarded to the Nebraska Cattlemen’s Disaster relief program. Rancher can apply for assistance through the Nebraska Cattlemen.
Reynolds said he hasn’t heard of any livestock loss. “Mostly range, fence and feed (were lost),” he said. Of the 18,930 acres burned in the fire that began Oct. 2, 2022, more than half, 13,217 acres, are privately owned.
Silent auction bidding will close at 8 p.m. Nov. 11. at the event. Bids for some of the larger items will be accepted both live and online during the event.
The fundraising was the joint idea of Reybold, McKenzie Beals, DVN, both of Broken Bow Animal Hospital, and Brenda Masek, Nebraska Cattlemens President.
To view items, search Facebook for "Sandhills Fire Relief." To make a donation without bidding, contact the Custer County Foundation at 308-872-2232.
