This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock first appeared in print in the Feb. 25, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Do you look back over the past 10 days and wonder how you survived the extreme cold? Now that the sun is shinning, we have temps in the 30s and 40s with the clear blue sky, are you finding it hard to imagine that you got through the cold? We are glad to have our normal back.
Now that everyone I know survived without frost bite, you look back and laugh at events that happened. I will leave out the name of the person this happened to. Number One in the last 10 days of the extreme cold, the main thing on the livestock producers mind was keeping all of the herd fed, watered and sheltered. When this livestock producer was asked, “Why is your pickup sitting with a tarp over the driver’s side window?” the reply was, “Funny story.”
Instead of taking the normal form of transportation out to the field to retrieve a newborn calf, opting to stay warmer, the producer used his pickup. Putting the calf inside the cab of the pickup, who would have thought the calf would toss its head back in such a force to one, turn off the pickup and two, break off the key, leaving the once nice warm pickup and most reliable form of transpiration not so reliable. And, yes, the window happened to be down!
You still have to laugh, although it was not laughable at the time. It was just doing day-to-day work to keep going and look what happens.
We are now seeing events scheduled like the Bridal Expo at the One Box Convention Center and Chamber Banquet. One of the major cities in Nebraska lifting their mask mandate. Are we getting back to the normal? Is this the beginning of life starting to come out of its shell? One can only hope, but what will your normal be? Will you go back to the handshake or hug when greeting people? Will you still wear a mask when you shop or around a large group of people? Will the masks be one way of stopping the common cold and flu in the future?
Your guess is as good as mine. If we ponder and worry, it won’t do you any good. You just keep living and finding ways to keep living your life and laughing while finding ways to keep going, even if the result is not what you thought - like when a calf decides to turn off the engine of your pickup in the middle of a field!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.