The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will host two meetings this month to seek input on improvements to the Cedar Valley Wildlife Management Area in southeastern Lincoln County that will make it easier for hunters to sight-in rifles and shoot targets.
The first meeting will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. April 12 at the Wellfleet Community Building, 503 Nile Ave., in Wellfleet. The second meeting will be online at 6 p.m. April 13. Registration for the virtual meeting is required and can be completed by going to the calendar event entry at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov.
Public target shooting already is allowed on a northeastern portion of the WMA. “The proposed facility will provide hunters with two benches for 100 yard sight-in as well as two benches for a small-target shooting range,” Jeff Rawlinson, Game and Parks’ education manager, said.
The proposed range will be built using 75 percent federal funding from the excise tax on the sale of firearms and ammunition. These funds are provided to the states through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for conservation, including hunter education and shooting sports recreation with the remaining 25 percent match from a private grant.
In 2020, sportsmen and -women contributed more than $1 billion in excise tax funds nationally to support fish and wildlife conservation of state fish and wildlife agencies.
Cedar Valley WMA, located 1¼ miles east of Wellfleet, hosts big game, small game and upland hunting opportunities on more than 880 acres.
To see a list of public shooting ranges in Nebraska, visit outdoornebraska.gov/shootingsportsfacilites.
