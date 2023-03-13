Join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in a virtual discussion on fisheries management during meetings March 20-23.
These four regional public informational sessions – one for each Game and Parks district – will provide local updates on the fishing outlook and special projects in respective areas. The informal, interactive gatherings will provide a chance for questions, dialogue and feedback.
The virtual meetings will take place on Zoom, a free app that can be downloaded to a web browser or mobile device. Participants will be encouraged to submit questions using Zoom’s Q&A feature.
The schedule: Southeast District, March 20; Southwest District, March 21; Northeast District, March 22; Northwest District, March 23. All meetings begin at 7 p.m. Central. All sessions will be recorded and made available on Game and Parks’ YouTube channel for later viewing. Registration is required and can be completed at OutdoorNebraska.gov/fishingevents.
