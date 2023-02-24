The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will certify youth fishing instructors at workshops in five locations across the state in the coming months.
Instructors are part of the Youth Fishing Program, a statewide team of volunteers and Game and Parks staff who host educational fishing events.
Trainings will take place at:
- The Mark, Elkhorn, March 19, 2-5 p.m.;
- Schramm Education Center, Gretna, March 26, 2-5 p.m.;
- Ponca State Park, April 23, 9 a.m.-noon;
- Fort Kearny State Historical Park, May 10, 6-9 p.m.; and
- Nebraska Outdoor Education Center, Lincoln, May 21, 2-5 p.m.
Workshop participants will receive training and tools to conduct youth fishing clinics.
These volunteers will have access to Game and Parks’ loaner fishing equipment and educational materials for events. They also will receive program incentives. Instructors are encouraged to volunteer for such Game and Parks programs as Community Fishing Nights and the Outdoor Expos.
