The Broken Bow Fire Department was called to the scene of a fire at 1718 North B Street about 4:45 p.m. today (Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021).
When Kesia Ducker, a resident of the house, arrived from work and did not know where all the children were, Broken Bow Police Sgt. Fiorelli did not hesitate. He went inside the smoke filled house to make sure no one was in danger.
“It takes character to put his life on the line,” City Administrator Dan Knoell said. “Shane had no hesitation to search for kids in the house.” Knoell reported that, thankfully, no children were inside the home.
Ducker and Blain Myers, who rent the house together, said the two youngest, a two and a half month old and a three-year old, were at daycare and a 13-year-old was at wrestling. The nine and ten year olds were found to be with neighbors.
The fire appears to have started in the detached garage and the southeast corner of the house was burned. Firefighters tore away siding to make sure no embers remained.
A 2011 Suburban in the garage was burned. There was a dog on the premises that was saved.
Fiorelli was transported to Melham Medical Center as a precaution, after having breathed heavy smoke and ash that was in the house.
At 5:30 p.m., firefighters were still on the scene though it appeared all flames had been extinguished.
