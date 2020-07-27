Nebraska gas prices have fallen 2.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.11/g today, July 27, 2020 according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,150 stations. Gas prices in Nebraska are 3.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 54.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nebraska is priced at $1.85/g today while the most expensive is $2.59/g, a difference of 74.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $1.85/g while the highest is $2.59/g, a difference of 74.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.17/g today. The national average is down 0.3 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 56.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Nebraska and the national average going back ten years:
- July 27, 2019: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g)
- July 27, 2018: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.85/g)
- July 27, 2017: $2.23/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)
- July 27, 2016: $2.16/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)
- July 27, 2015: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.71/g)
- July 27, 2014: $3.38/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)
- July 27, 2013: $3.63/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)
- July 27, 2012: $3.60/g (U.S. Average: $3.48/g)
- July 27, 2011: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.69/g)
- July 27, 2010: $2.77/g (U.S. Average: $2.72/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
Lincoln - $2.18/g, down 5.2 cents per gallon from last week's $2.23/g.
South Dakota - $2.12/g, up 1.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.11/g.
Omaha - $2.08/g, down 3.0 cents per gallon from last week's $2.11/g.
"We remain stuck in neutral when it comes to gasoline prices. While Pay with GasBuddy data showed a small rebound in gasoline demand, oil prices have again failed to break out, leading to yet another week of little change at the pump," Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said. "It's a bit too early to tell if the small rise in gasoline demand last week will continue into this week, but it does seem the most likely situation. The V-shaped recovery in gasoline demand has been put on hold for nearly all of July as coronavirus cases surged, but once we recover from that and we see demand show several weeks of recovery, we'll likely see gas prices begin to tick higher. For now, however, that gives motorists more time to fill up without having to worry about big jumps in prices."
GasBuddy is the authoritative voice for gas prices and the only source for station-level data spanning nearly two decades. Unlike AAA's once daily survey covering credit card transactions at 100,000 stations and the Lundberg Survey, updated once every two weeks based on 7,000 gas stations, GasBuddy's survey updates 288 times every day from the most diverse list of sources covering nearly 150,000 stations nationwide, the most comprehensive and up-to-date in the country. GasBuddy data is accessible at http://FuelInsights.GasBuddy.com.
SOURCE GasBuddy
