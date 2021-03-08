Nebraska gas prices have risen 1.9 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $2.72/g today (Monday, March 8, 2021), according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 1,150 stations in Nebraska. Gas prices in Nebraska are 33.5 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 36.5 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Nebraska is priced at $2.47/g today while the most expensive is $3.09/g, a difference of 62.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $2.47/g while the highest is $3.09/g, a difference of 62.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 3.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.77/g today. The national average is up 29.8 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 41.1 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.
Historical gasoline prices in Nebraska and the national average going back ten years:
- March 8, 2020: $2.35/g (U.S. Average: $2.36/g)
- March 8, 2019: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.47/g)
- March 8, 2018: $2.52/g (U.S. Average: $2.53/g)
- March 8, 2017: $2.32/g (U.S. Average: $2.30/g)
- March 8, 2016: $1.92/g (U.S. Average: $1.81/g)
- March 8, 2015: $2.42/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)
- March 8, 2014: $3.47/g (U.S. Average: $3.49/g)
- March 8, 2013: $3.69/g (U.S. Average: $3.71/g)
- March 8, 2012: $3.73/g (U.S. Average: $3.76/g)
- March 8, 2011: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.52/g)
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:
- Lincoln- $2.81/g, up 3.7 cents per gallon from last week's $2.78/g.
- South Dakota- $2.70/g, up 4.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.65/g.
- Omaha- $2.76/g, up 14.6 cents per gallon from last week's $2.61/g.
