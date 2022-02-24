The U.S. national average price of gas could hit $4 a gallon by Memorial Day, however, Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis with GasBuddy, says seeing $6 to $7 a gallon is unlikely.
During a Facebook press conference today (Feb. 22, 2022), DeHaan addressed concerns over increases in gas prices as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
DeHaan expects gas prices will increase slowly but steadily. “I don’t expect this will be a quick increase,” he said. “A major hurricane would have more impact on a quick increase. This will be pennies per gallon over the next several weeks.”
He said barring an unforeseen development, there should be no quick rise in prices. If there was a positive development in Ukraine, there could be a quick drop but that is unexpected.
“I don’t see a decline until summer or fall,” De Haan said, adding that a lot of factors, including the continuing pandemic, are in play.
Prices in California may be the highest with that state seeing an average of $5 a gallon. “It’s not like we’ll have $6 a gallon in California,” he said. “Six to seven dollars are very unlikely. The national average may be $4 a gallon.”
Options to assist with high prices at the pump could include the President releasing the US emergency petroleum reserves. De Haan pointed out that President Biden released 50 million barrels of crude oil last fall. He said it is unlikely the federal gas tax (approximately 18 cents) would be waived as would translate into a decrease of $25 million into the federal transportation department. DeHaan also said the US could sign a new deal with Iran which would positively affect gas prices for the American driver.
He added, "Americans already have been paying (more) at the pump because of the potential for this (invasion) to happen."
As costs of gas, diesel and jet fuel increase, De Haan said increases are very likely for or plane tickets, truck deliveries and other services that rely on gasoline and diesel.
