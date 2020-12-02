Loup Basin Public Health District (LBPHD) is reporting a one day increase of 62 Nebraskans who have passed away with COVID-19 as a contributing factor to their death.
In a post on Facebook, LBPHD states:
If you gathered over Thanksgiving with those who lived outside your home, public health is urging you to get tested a minimum of five (5) days after your gathering irregardless of if you have symptoms or not. We need every Nebraskan to do their part to help slow the spread of COVID-19. Sign up for free testing at www.testnebraska.com.
For the Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 case count update, LBPHD reports the following:
Thirty-one (31) cases to report since Monday's update. The new cases are in the following counties:
Howard (9)
Custer (7)
Valley (5)
Greeley (5)
Sherman (4)
Wheeler (1).
Loup Basin is saddened to report five additional COVID-19 related deaths in the district. The individuals were residents of Garfield (3) and Custer (2) counties. LBPHD extends its deepest condolences to the families during this time.
Individuals Tested to Date: 7,256
Negative Labs to Date: 16,010
Cases in the Previous 14 Days: 322 (20 percent of total cases)
Cases in the Previous 7 Days: 121 (8 percent of total cases)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.