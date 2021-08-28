This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock was originally published in the Aug. 26, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
What is it going to take to get America back to work?
Are you wondering why your fast food restaurants are open less hours? Are you wondering why the local deli and the grocery stores don’t have as large a selection or are open less hours? Are you wondering why some business owners, farmers and managers are putting in extra hours just to make their businesses work and they are exhausted?
It is because somehow and someway, America has to get back to work.
I recently was talking with Guy Mills, Jr. about an upcoming Ag event. He related a story about combine parts and fence posts he is waiting on. The parts for his combine for the fall harvest are sitting on a ship waiting to unload, but there is no one to unload the ship once it gets to the dock. Once it does get to the dock, there would be no truck drivers to deliver it to Nebraska.
Same story getting a driver to deliver the fence posts. In the state where the posts are made, the truck drivers are getting enough state and federal aid to not go to work and just go fishing for the day.
It seems that something like this could not happen in America, the land where many came to seek their fortunes and to get it with an honest day’s wages.
True American ideals are not to be paid to not work. What will it take?
Mills met with our representatives from the U.S. Congress and the U.S. Senate. He assured me they are aware of the need to get America back to work and they are working on it.
In the meantime, what can we all do?
Custer County and the surrounding areas are known to get things done. It is time for all of us to do something.
“What?” you ask.
I don’t have the answers but I can tell you, if there is a person out there who cares for the local area and especially wants to see this paper move forward, I have a job for them.
I know of many other businesses that have jobs available, too. The problem being the people who are collecting all the free money; they don’t believe in reading about their local needs. They don’t care to make anything better; they want something to be better for them only. My question is, “How can we get them to care?”
Mills related what he heard from one of his farm workers a few years ago, referring to the person as “second-generation welfare.” The person was newly married and worked at the Mills farm for a few months. He proceeded to tell Mills, “I can’t afford to work,” telling Mills he and his new wife were expecting. Mills congratulated him and asked how he planned on paying for doctor visits and diapers if he was not working. The person went on to tell Mills that cell phone bills, doctors visits and diapers were all taking care of by the program. So a third-generation welfare individual was born.
I understand, in some cases people do need assistance. But at what point do you keep giving them assistance?
There are lots of questions and not enough answers.
Do you have an idea how to get America back to work?
