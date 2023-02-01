Snow pile

A snow pile in Broken Bow, Nebr., Feb 1, 2023. URGENT! Children should not be playing in the snow piles as the city is clearing them and workers in plows and trucks may not see the children.

 Mona Weatherly

The City will be out clearing the line of sight at intersections throughout today and the remainder of the week. The City is aware that children have been digging forts in the large piles on corners. Even though this can be fun and exciting, but it can be dangerous as well. The City employees have been instructed to honk their equipment horns and wait to verify no children are in the piles, but we fear not all children will respond. The City requests that children do not play inside of piles for their safety of not being crushed by the loaders or backhoes removing the line of sight piles. Thank you.

