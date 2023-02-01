The City will be out clearing the line of sight at intersections throughout today and the remainder of the week. The City is aware that children have been digging forts in the large piles on corners. Even though this can be fun and exciting, but it can be dangerous as well. The City employees have been instructed to honk their equipment horns and wait to verify no children are in the piles, but we fear not all children will respond. The City requests that children do not play inside of piles for their safety of not being crushed by the loaders or backhoes removing the line of sight piles. Thank you.
Get children away from snow piles as City continues clearing snow
- Public Safety Announcement from the City of Broken Bow, Nebraska
