Wednesday, May 27, 2020, Governor Pete Ricketts announced four new economic development grant programs that will help stimulate the Nebraska economy as we recover together from the COVID-19 pandemic. The programs are being funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act. These programs include:
Small Business Stabilization Grant – Small businesses and livestock producers across the state have been struggling in the wake of COVID-19. The SBS Grant allocates working capital to help them cover operating expenses. This will enable our small businesses to get back on their feet and back to profitability. Nebraska owned businesses with 5 to 49 employees, or livestock producers with 1 to 10 employees, as of March 13, 2020 that have closed or sustained a loss of revenue or employment since March 13, 2020 are eligible to apply.
Rural Broadband Remote Access Grant – The Broadband Grant is to provide broadband to unserved and underserved communities in Nebraska, supporting the mission to increase the state’s overall connectivity. Communities with 1,000 to 5,000 people are eligible to apply.
Workforce Retraining Initiative – This program is to help unemployed and underemployed Nebraskans acquire new or improved skillsets and obtain rewarding careers. Community colleges will enhance or design training programs that support the upskilling and/or retraining of individuals in high-demand skills via classroom, virtual/online or on-the-job training.
Gallup Business Leadership Training Grant – This program is designed to provide Nebraska Business leaders with the training to achieve organizational goals and drive organic growth through human development. Management teams will participate in a 30-week online course to learn techniques to lead teams through unprecedented challenges and prepare for a strong future. Nebraska businesses with 500 or fewer employees are eligible.
For more information on these programs, follow this link: https://getnebraskagrowing.nebraska.gov/
NOTE: These programs are not entirely expanded upon, so as more information comes, we will keep you informed!
