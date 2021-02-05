A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for 10 p.m. CST/9 p.m. MST this evening (Friday, Feb. 5, 2021) to 9 a.m. CST/8 a.m. MST tomorrow (Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021) for the following counties in Nebraska: Eastern Cherry-Brown-Rock-Holt-Grant-Hooker-Thomas-Blaine-Loup-Garfield-Wheeler-Arthur-McPherson-Logan-Custer-Keith-Lincoln-Western Cherry including the cities of Valentine, Ainsworth, Bassett, Rose, Oneill, Atkinson, Hyannis, Mullen, Thedford, Halsey, Dunning, Purdum, Brewster, Taylor, Burwell, Bartlett, Ericson, Arthur, Tryon, Ringgold, Stapleton, Broken Bow, Ogallala, Paxton, North Platte, Cody, Eli, Merriman, and Kilgore
Snow is expected with accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and locally higher amounts possible.
Plan on slippery road conditions. Slow down and use caution while traveling. Patchy blowing and drifting snow may be possible.
Winds chill values could be 5 to 10 below zero Saturday morning across north central Nebraska.
