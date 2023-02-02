We're going to have six more weeks of winter, if you believe the groundhog. This morning (Feb. 2, 2023), in Custer County is bright and sunny, despite morning temps around 10 degrees. That means the groundhog in Custer County has sees its shadow and returned to his burrow for six more weeks of winter!
According to wikipedia, the tradition of Groundhog Day derives from the Pennsylvania Dutch superstition that if a groundhog emerges from its burrows on this day and sees its shadow due to clear weather, it will retreat to its den and winter will go on for six more weeks; if it does not see its shadow because of cloudiness, spring will arrive early. Of course, there is no scientific evidence to confirm or deny the accuracy of the animal's prediction.
