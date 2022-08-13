This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Aug. 11, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
We start another week. Now with fair over, it seems we have dived straight into school and the activities.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
This column by Donnis Hueftle-Bullock originally appeared in the Aug. 11, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
We start another week. Now with fair over, it seems we have dived straight into school and the activities.
I feel we are better prepared this year for all the school events, thanks to so many individuals who have their cameras they are ready to take the pictures and share with all of you. I hope when you see some of these individuals, please be sure and thank them. Last year, we averaged 20 - 25 images of youth in the paper. We will work to do the same this year.
Moving onto another school note, reading is a fundamental part of the education process and something we feel strongly about at the Chief. We shared with so many of you who stopped by our booth at the fair something new we are taking part in with the Nebraska Press Association (NPA) - Kid Scoop News!
You saw the bright colored 24-page monthly newspaper. Each month is based on the time of year. For example, in the November, 2021 publication, Word Stew had the child make as many words as they could out of THANKSGIVING.
There is a section on heath, puzzles, word searches and much more. The activity calendar asks the students to check the box each day they have completed 20 minutes of reading. Do you know a child develops a love of reading when they read 20 minutes a day for fun! That is not their homework or reading in class, it is reading a publication that is directed to fun!
Enter Kid Scoop News! In the past, the Custer County Chief and many great businesses helped us sponsor Newspapers in Education. That was putting the Chief weekly in a classroom so children read our paper. We like getting kids to see what local news is all about but let’s face it, Kid Scoop News is directed more to their age group and will be such fun.
When a child reads for fun 20 minutes a day in a year, they will have been exposed to 1.8 million words in a school year. Studies also show they test in the 90th percentile. One other interesting note, did you know 66% of fourth graders read below grade level?
We are working hard to raise funds so each 3rd, 4th, and 5th grader in the Chief area may receive this publication through the school year. The clock is ticking to get the September papers ordered. We will, however, order the number of papers we have the funds for.
If you have a child or grandchild, please consider sponsoring them or their class. The cost of the publication is $20 per child for the year. It is a publication we will deliver directly to the school. It is something you can also work on with them at home.
This is not something we are asking the teachers to take on; it is only something we are doing to add to the education side of reading papers.
If you are reading this now and would like to be a part, give me a call; I will be happy to talk to you about this project. The phone number is 308-872-2471.
As always, thank you for reading the paper each week. We look forward to working with you to bring a monthly paper to children of all the schools in the area.
Digital subscribers, click e-Edition in the top menu to read the latest issue which is uploaded by 5 p.m. each Wednesday. Print subscribers, add digital access at no additional cost. Call 308-872-2471 with your email address. Subscribe to either print or digital. Click Subscribe on the top menu.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.