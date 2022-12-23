Off to College

This column by Mary-Jean Sherbernaut originally appeared in the Dec. 22, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.

I have been with the Chief for about four months and have had a wide variety of learning opportunities so far. I have also completed a few writing assignments, but this one was a lot harder than the others. I have never been one for the holidays, but this one will be different. I’ll make the most of it this year and I’ll soak everything up.

Recommended for you