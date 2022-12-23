This column by Mary-Jean Sherbernaut originally appeared in the Dec. 22, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
I have been with the Chief for about four months and have had a wide variety of learning opportunities so far. I have also completed a few writing assignments, but this one was a lot harder than the others. I have never been one for the holidays, but this one will be different. I’ll make the most of it this year and I’ll soak everything up.
My mom and I went grocery shopping over the weekend and she started talking about lunch plans for the day. We landed on smoked sausages with mac and cheese, so we had to backtrack and grab the sausage links. On our way back to where we were before, she pointed out a miniature crockpot and said, “We could probably get you something like that before you go off to college.” I didn’t know how to respond to that statement because we rarely bring college up anymore. We know it’s getting closer, but it is very weird to think about.
Throughout my high school years, college has been our goal and now that it’s getting even closer, we don’t know how to approach it. We have been preparing for it forever, but it seemed like we still had time before it was here. I guess it hasn’t fully sunk in for us that I won’t be home forever and the holidays coming around aren’t helping anything. It is causing my mom to start worrying even more. It’s odd to see my mom worry about me because she rarely has to unless I get injured again.
As a mom, I think worrying comes with her job, or at least it seems to. She seems to be worried about everything from me getting accepted to the day I graduate. Don’t forget anything in between because she has that covered as well. Over the weekend, she told me she wished I could stay little forever which I wholeheartedly agreed with. My entire life, I have been ready to leave but now, I am not so sure I am. I haven’t spent any holiday, outside of Halloween, without one of my parents. I realize that it sounds odd, but I don’t mind. It’s too bad that time doesn’t wait for you to catch up.
Now that college is finally approaching, it doesn’t feel real to anyone. It’s weird to think that this time next year, I will have to travel to get home for Christmas when I haven’t had to do that before. I think that it would be great if time would slow down just a little and wait for us to be ready, but I guess if it did that, time wouldn’t start again.
