The Custer County Fair is fast approaching. Get ready along with the Custer County Chief with the articles in "Getting Ready for Fair" in this week's issue and next week's.
This week ready about the shooting sports and the roles instructors, parents and safety plays in both practice and competition. Read how the cover photo of the 4-H premium book is selected and meet a couple of the young photographers who's photos have been on the cover.
Next week look for articles on a unique 4-H horse project, the fashion show and a 4-H family in addition to information on food vendors and entertainment at the Fair.
It's that time of year. We're getting ready for fair!
The Custer County Chief will be on newsstands and in the mail to paper subscribers Wednesday afternoon. Digital subscribers will be able to access the e-Edition after 5 p.m. Wednesday.
