The Custer County Foundation will be handing out over $250,000 at the Broken Bow City Square on August 3rd at 5:00 pm to twenty-nine nonprofit organizations. These organizations participated in Give 4 Custer County and raised over $200,000 in a two-week period. The Custer County Foundation provided $50,000 in matching funds and $2,500 in incentive prizes. These match and incentive dollars were made possible by the Yanagida Challenge and Kiewit Challenge. The Custer County Foundation is sponsoring music on the square and would like to invite the public to attend the check presentation at 5:00 pm and then stick around for music by Mel Shepard at 5:30 pm.
Below is a list of the organizations that signed up to participate.
