Pictured on Aug. 3, 2023, are members of the Custer County Foundation Board and representatives from non-profit organizations that received matching funds in the 2023 Give 4 Custer County.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, the Custer County Foundation handed out more than $250,000 at the Broken Bow City Square to twenty-nine nonprofit organizations. These organizations participated in Give 4 Custer County and raised over $200,000 in a two-week period. The Custer County Foundation provided $50,000 in matching funds and $2,500 in incentive prizes. These match and incentive dollars were made possible by the Yanagida Challenge and Kiewit Challenge.  Below are the official results from Give 4 Custer County. The Custer County Foundation would like to thank the participating organizations for all their hard work in making this event a huge success! We would also like to thank all the generous donors for participating.

Organization

Amount Raised

Match Amount

Total

Arnold Area Historical Society

$51,993.10

$12,916.25

$64,909.35

Sargent Swimming Pool

$24,598.17

$6,204.15

$30,802.32

Spartan Foundation

$21,138.67

$5,255.58

$26,394.25

Anselmo Merna Foundation

$15,956.72

$3,944.72

$19,901.44

Merna Volunteer Fire Department

$9,378.77

$2,343.76

$11,722.53

Nebraska One Box

$9,202.43

$2,281.76

$11,484.19

Custer County DYO/Spirit/Broken Bow American Legion

$7,502.15

$1,861.87

$9,364.02

Custer County Ag Society/Custer County Fairgrounds

$7,200.08

$1,785.14

$8,985.22

Custer County Fair BBQ

$6,709.20

$1,653.04

$8,362.24

Veterans Memorial Wall at Anselmo

$5,695.21

$1,411.47

$7,106.67

Super Kids Club, Inc.

$4,736.10

$1,175.35

$5,911.45

Broken Bow Area Rotary

$4,720.43

$1,140.38

$5,860.81

Teammates of Broken Bow

$3,355.23

$835.07

$4,190.30

Sargent Area Economic Development

$3,309.23

$830.86

$4,140.09

Broken Bow Library Foundation

$3,288.30

$818.21

$4,106.50

Broken Bow Backpack Program

$2,898.88

$719.25

$3,618.13

Custer Care

$2,908.88

$638.64

$3,547.52

BPOE Broken Bow Elks Lodge 1688

$2,828.21

$691.14

$3,519.35

Gates Cemetery

$2,100.33

$522.08

$2,622.41

Finch Memorial Library/Arnold Economic Development

$2,037.10

$496.03

$2,533.13

Santa Cop

$1,810.21

$460.07

$2,270.28

Healing Hearts & Families

$1,791.75

$430.31

$2,222.06

Friends of the Sargent Library

$1,603.90

$405.29

$2,009.19

Veterans Memorial Board/VFW/American Legion Building

$1,478.88

$367.07

$1,845.95

Comstock Community Garden (C.A.R.E.)

$997.43

$246.78

$1,244.21

Broken Bow PTA

$980.66

$243.06

$1,223.71

Broken Bow Police Department K9

$761.12

$188.74

$949.86

Callaway Good Life Center

$364.20

$86.81

$451.01

Callaway District Hospital Foundation

$55.98

$12.40

$68.38

