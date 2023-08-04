On Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, the Custer County Foundation handed out more than $250,000 at the Broken Bow City Square to twenty-nine nonprofit organizations. These organizations participated in Give 4 Custer County and raised over $200,000 in a two-week period. The Custer County Foundation provided $50,000 in matching funds and $2,500 in incentive prizes. These match and incentive dollars were made possible by the Yanagida Challenge and Kiewit Challenge. Below are the official results from Give 4 Custer County. The Custer County Foundation would like to thank the participating organizations for all their hard work in making this event a huge success! We would also like to thank all the generous donors for participating.
Organization
Amount Raised
Match Amount
Total
Arnold Area Historical Society
$51,993.10
$12,916.25
$64,909.35
Sargent Swimming Pool
$24,598.17
$6,204.15
$30,802.32
Spartan Foundation
$21,138.67
$5,255.58
$26,394.25
Anselmo Merna Foundation
$15,956.72
$3,944.72
$19,901.44
Merna Volunteer Fire Department
$9,378.77
$2,343.76
$11,722.53
Nebraska One Box
$9,202.43
$2,281.76
$11,484.19
Custer County DYO/Spirit/Broken Bow American Legion
$7,502.15
$1,861.87
$9,364.02
Custer County Ag Society/Custer County Fairgrounds
$7,200.08
$1,785.14
$8,985.22
Custer County Fair BBQ
$6,709.20
$1,653.04
$8,362.24
Veterans Memorial Wall at Anselmo
$5,695.21
$1,411.47
$7,106.67
Super Kids Club, Inc.
$4,736.10
$1,175.35
$5,911.45
Broken Bow Area Rotary
$4,720.43
$1,140.38
$5,860.81
Teammates of Broken Bow
$3,355.23
$835.07
$4,190.30
Sargent Area Economic Development
$3,309.23
$830.86
$4,140.09
Broken Bow Library Foundation
$3,288.30
$818.21
$4,106.50
Broken Bow Backpack Program
$2,898.88
$719.25
$3,618.13
Custer Care
$2,908.88
$638.64
$3,547.52
BPOE Broken Bow Elks Lodge 1688
$2,828.21
$691.14
$3,519.35
Gates Cemetery
$2,100.33
$522.08
$2,622.41
Finch Memorial Library/Arnold Economic Development
$2,037.10
$496.03
$2,533.13
Santa Cop
$1,810.21
$460.07
$2,270.28
Healing Hearts & Families
$1,791.75
$430.31
$2,222.06
Friends of the Sargent Library
$1,603.90
$405.29
$2,009.19
Veterans Memorial Board/VFW/American Legion Building
$1,478.88
$367.07
$1,845.95
Comstock Community Garden (C.A.R.E.)
$997.43
$246.78
$1,244.21
Broken Bow PTA
$980.66
$243.06
$1,223.71
Broken Bow Police Department K9
$761.12
$188.74
$949.86
Callaway Good Life Center
$364.20
$86.81
$451.01
Callaway District Hospital Foundation
$55.98
$12.40
$68.38
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.