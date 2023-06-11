GIVE 4 CUSTER COUNTY is a fundraising campaign to grow philanthropy and inspire communities to come together to give as much as possible to support the work of nonprofits in Custer County. Donations are being accepted June 15th through June 30th.
GIVE 4 CUSTER COUNTY provides an additional opportunity for nonprofits to receive contributions, share their mission, and find new donors. Donors are able to learn more about charitable organizations doing important work in our communities. GIVE 4 CUSTER COUNTY provides an opportunity to grow philanthropy.
The Custer County Foundation will be giving away $50,000 in matching funds and $2,500 in incentive prizes. The match pool will be distributed proportionately to participating nonprofits based upon the total amount raised by each organization. The proportional share will be based on the total dollars raised by the individual participating organization in relation to total dollars raised by all participating organizations.
- Online at give4cc.asimobile.net June 15 - 30.
- In person by dropping donations off at the Custer County Foundation office at 403 S 9th Ave Broken Bow. Checks must be made payable to the Custer County Foundation with the name of the organization in the memo line. Checks must be received June 15 – June 30.
- Attend one of the many fundraising events hosted by the participating organizations.
Here is a list participating organizations.
- Anselmo Merna Foundation
- Arnold Area Historical Society
- BPOE Broken Bow Elks Lodge 1688
- Broken Bow Area Rotary
- Broken Bow Backpack Program
- Broken Bow Library Foundation
- Broken Bow Police Department K9
- Broken Bow PTA
- Callaway District Hospital Foundation/7 Valley Kids
- Callaway Good Life Center
- Comstock Community Garden (C.A.R.E.)
- Custer Care
- Custer County Ag Society/Custer County Fairgrounds
- Custer County DYO/Spirit/Broken Bow American Legion
- Custer County Fair BBQ
- Finch Memorial Library/Arnold Economic Development
- Friends of the Sargent Library
- Gates Cemetery
- Healing Hearts & Families
- Merna Volunteer Fire Department
- Nebraska One Box
- Santa Cop
- Sargent Area Economic Development
- Sargent Swimming Pool
- Spartan Foundation
- Super Kids Club, Inc.
- Teammates of Broken Bow
- Veterans Memorial Board/VFW/American Legion Building
- Veterans Memorial Wall at Anselmo
