GIVE 4 CUSTER COUNTY is a fundraising campaign to grow philanthropy and inspire communities to come together to give as much as possible to support the work of nonprofits in Custer County.  Donations are being accepted June 15th through June 30th.

GIVE 4 CUSTER COUNTY provides an additional opportunity for nonprofits to receive contributions, share their mission, and find new donors. Donors are able to learn more about charitable organizations doing important work in our communities.  GIVE 4 CUSTER COUNTY provides an opportunity to grow philanthropy.  

