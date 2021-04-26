The Custer County Foundation is excited to announce GIVE 4 CUSTER COUNTY! Local nonprofits throughout Custer County will hold fundraisers for their respective organizations, and the Custer County Foundation will match those funds raised!
To help us celebrate 30 years we will be giving away at least $30,000 in matching funds. The match pool will be distributed proportionately to participating nonprofits based upon the total amount raised by each organization.
The proportional share will be based on the total dollars raised by the individual participating organization in relation to total dollars raised by all participating organizations.
Example: If the participating organization raises 3 percent of total funds raised by all participating organizations during GIVE 4 CUSTER COUNTY, it will share in 3 percent of the match pool.
Online donations will be accepted July 13 – July 15 and in person donations will be accepted June 15 – July 15.
GIVE 4 CUSTER COUNTY provides an additional opportunity for nonprofits to receive contributions, share their mission and find new donors. Donors are able to learn more about charitable organizations doing important work in our communities. GIVE 4 CUSTER COUNTY provides an opportunity to grow philanthropy.
To learn more or to sign up to be a participating nonprofit go to custercountyfoundation.org and select GIVE 4 CUSTER COUNTY under the Giving menu.
You may also contact the Foundation office at 308-872-2232 or custerfoundation@msn.com.
Participating nonprofits should sign up by May 15 to be included in GIVE 4 CUSTER COUNTY.
