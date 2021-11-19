With the holiday season just around the corner, shopping is underway. Are you looking for the perfect gift? Look no further than Nebraska for locally made products, museum memberships, gift cards to local businesses and more. Nebraska Tourism has a few ideas to help in your holiday shopping.
1. Annual Membership to Nebraska Attractions
Give the gift of a year of family fun with an annual membership to one of Nebraska’s many attractions. Top-notch museums like The Durham Museum in Omaha, Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer in Grand Island or Legacy of the Plains Museum in Gering offer annual memberships. Or gift a membership to one of Nebraska's zoo's like Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium and the Lincoln Children’s Zoo.
2. 2022 Nebraska Game and Parks Annual Park Permit
This holiday season gift the enjoyment of exploring Nebraska’s parks. A valid Nebraska park permit is required for all motor vehicles entering any state parks, recreation areas and historical parks and a 2022 Nebraska Park Permit allows entry for all parks, all year-round.
3. Gift cards to local Nebraska restaurants
Do your friends or family have a favorite Nebraska restaurant? Support local and treat your loved ones to a meal or fun date night.
4. Nebraska-made products
Nebraska is home to plenty of creative makers, and you can buy their crafts this holiday season. Pick up a candle from Sugar Shack Candles, meltaway chocolates from Bakers Candies, small batch traditional cream caramels from Boxicanyon Co. Caramels, fresh popcorn with unique flavors from Still Poppin Gourmet Popcorn, true copper mugs handmade by Handlebend in O’Neill, quality yarn from Brown Sheep Company and much more. You can buy some of Nebraska’s local products from Grow Nebraska at buynebraska.com.
5. Performing Arts Tickets
Theatres and performing arts centers across the state are hosts to Broadway shows and must-see performers. Give the gift of experiencing one of these performances.
