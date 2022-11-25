Give thanks with a grateful heart

This column by Kelli Loos originally appeared in the Nov. 24, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
One of my favorite church songs starts out with the words I chose for the title of this piece. In this season of Thanksgiving with all of the turmoil and negativity, sometimes it’s hard to see all that we should be grateful for but certainly we have plenty of reasons to be thankful. While our government seems to be a mess at all levels, that doesn’t mean there aren’t people working hard to fix that. We shouldn’t just be grateful for them but we should also be willing to step up and help. If you really appreciate something, are you willing to work for it, to stand up for it and maybe even to fight for it? If you see an injustice or a problem, can you dedicate more than just lip service toward making it better?
We recently celebrated Veteran’s Day and we are, of course, grateful for the service and sacrifice of so many who volunteered to protect our rights and our country. We are equally thankful for the sacrifices of their families, but we need to do more than say just Thank You. We need to show our gratitude by supporting groups that work to honor and help our heroes. There are many worthy organizations that would love our help and generosity to provide resources to humble veterans. We need to support them.
We need to look beyond our own “wish lists” and see how we can help in our own communities, our great state and the nation. There are so many opportunities to give of ourselves in this season when we celebrate the “land of plenty” that we live in. Volunteer at a soup kitchen, gather supplies for the food pantry, ring a bell by a red kettle, fill a shoebox, buy gloves and coats for needy kids, take singers to a nursing home, dress up like Santa and visit a children’s hospital. Don’t just celebrate the things you have but help others to know the feeling of gratitude because of your giving heart.
And most of all, try hard to find the good in everything around you. It’s so easy (especially for me) to complain about things like snow. I am not a fan of winter. But when you see it’s pristine purity and realize that it is a source of moisture for our bone-dry pastures, then you can be grateful. It’s easy to see the negative side because we are constantly bombarded with discouraging messages but you can have some control over that. Choose media that sends encouraging messages and programming and celebrate the good things happening all around central Nebraska. The bad stuff may lead the news in an attempt to draw followers but in the end, the good news stories are always the favorites. We’ve got plenty of those in the Chief and hopefully you will know how grateful we are for the opportunity to highlight our local communities and share the stories of our most valuable resource – our youth!
Happy Thanksgiving and remember to give thanks with a grateful heart!
