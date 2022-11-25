Give thanks with a grateful heart

This column by Kelli Loos originally appeared in the Nov. 24, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.

One of my favorite church songs starts out with the words I chose for the title of this piece. In this season of Thanksgiving with all of the turmoil and negativity, sometimes it’s hard to see all that we should be grateful for but certainly we have plenty of reasons to be thankful. While our government seems to be a mess at all levels, that doesn’t mean there aren’t people working hard to fix that. We shouldn’t just be grateful for them but we should also be willing to step up and help. If you really appreciate something, are you willing to work for it, to stand up for it and maybe even to fight for it? If you see an injustice or a problem, can you dedicate more than just lip service toward making it better?

