This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Nov. 24, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
This page of the Chief reminds me of football, specifically, the professional football games televised on Thanksgiving Day when the networks show images of the “behind the scenes” workers who make the games happen. Every person on the staff here at the Chief (currently there are six of us), had the opportunity to write a few words about what they are thankful for this holiday. Just like those televised games don’t happen without a crew, this paper doesn’t happen without all of us. I thank my co-workers for sharing their thoughts and I am thankful they are all part of the team.
I hope you read “Thankful for Local.” Then, when it comes time for holiday shopping, check out what our local merchants have to offer. I didn’t get to all the businesses that I would have liked to, so I’ll be following up with them in future issues.
I will admit I occasionally buy online. For a lot of things, though, I try to check with a local business or two. If they don’t have it, maybe they can order it. With the speed of delivery these day, providing the supply chain is at 100 percent, you can usually have the item in a day or two. And a local merchant can often have the “in” on where to get the item at the best price.
I’ll also admit that there is something pretty fun about “shopping in the big town.” (Say “Kearney” and I go all starry-eyed at the thought of Hobby Lobby!) But keep this in mind. Using a price of $3.50 for a gallon of gas, 25 mpg and a 75 mile drive, that adds $21 to your round trip. So if you think something is cheaper somewhere else, factor in gas money. I don’t know about you, but I rarely visit only one store when I go to Grand Island, Kearney or North Platte so add in “driving around,” too.
I also want to say a word about property taxes. Businesses pay property taxes. Property taxes support the schools, roads, etc. Thus, buying locally helps local infrastructure and education. If a business closes, that’s a heavier burden on all property owners to pick up the slack.
In the spirit of Thanksgiving, I can say that small-town and local are some of the things I am most thankful for. I value the relationships and friendships that have developed and the conversations I have in local stores. It’s great to see familiar faces, share stories and build common memories. My husband and I purposefully chose both small town and hometown and we haven’t regretted it a single second. This is home and we are infinitely thankful for it.
