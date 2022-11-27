Home

This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Nov. 24, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.

This page of the Chief reminds me of football, specifically, the professional football games televised on Thanksgiving Day when the networks show images of the “behind the scenes” workers who make the games happen. Every person on the staff here at the Chief (currently there are six of us), had the opportunity to write a few words about what they are thankful for this holiday. Just like those televised games don’t happen without a crew, this paper doesn’t happen without all of us. I thank my co-workers for sharing their thoughts and I am thankful they are all part of the team.

