Bow Booterie Crazy Days 2023 Mack Maseberg

Mack Maseberg, 5, son of Heather and Marshall Maseberg of Broken Bow, shows his new Joybees sandals purchased Thursday (07/06/23) at Bow Booterie. Mack was ready to wear his new shoes out of the store, however Mom Heather asked him to put on his cowboy boots and save the sandals for when it's warm enough to go to the pool!

 Mona Weatherly

Shoppers were out in groups on Thursday (07/06/23) and visiting the Bow Booterie for Crazy Days. Find your size in sandals, sneakers, slip-ons and boots. Crazy Days ends Saturday so check out the goods before time is up.

