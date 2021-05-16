This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the May 13, 2021 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Ten down and three to go. In this week’s issue of the Chief, you will find photos and information on ten local graduations. Three more will take place next weekend. To cover all of these, it takes not only a village; it takes more than a county!
I thank the staff members here at the Chief who do not normally take photos and scribble details in a notebook for publication later. Your assistance is very much appreciated this week. And I thank the school staff members who provided information and photos as well, Your contributions are also highly appreciated.
To our graduates, congratulations! Go out into the world and find your passions. Build the businesses of your dreams. Write, paint and sing your artistic visions. Engineer and construct buildings, bridges and roads of the future. Raise food for the world using better and better techniques. Tear apart and then build up the engines that move people, product and our economy. Tend to each other with kindness, patience and skill.
Go forth, graduates. And then, someday, think about coming back. When - if - the time is right, you’ll know it. Bring your passions, skills and experiences to a place where you will always be welcome - home.
Have a digital subscription? Click e-Edition in the top menu to view the entire paper. New weekly issues are available Wednesday evening (the day before publication date).
Have a paper subscription but also want digital? Call 308-872-2471 and give us your email. No additional cost.
Need a subscription, paper or digital? Want to purchase a single digital copy? Select Subscribe in the top menu and follow the prompts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.