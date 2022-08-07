This column by Mona Weatherly originally appeared in the Aug. 4, 2022 issue of the Custer County Chief.
On more than one occasion this weekend, I got downright emotional.
As I wrote in a front page article, anyone who saw the opening ceremonies at Paul Brown Field last Friday will most likely not forget it. It’s all the more meaningful for people who know the Smith family as well as those who coach, play and support Legion baseball.
When that 20x30 foot flag slowly rose above center field, I got misty eyed.
I told Dan Knoell that Broken Bow has set the bar high for future state tournament hosts.
I probably ran on adrenaline and caffeine more than I’d like to admit this weekend. The first pitches at the Legion games won my heart. Hearing the stories of Walt Hendricks and Wayne Mills (and mind you, this isn’t the first time I’ve heard their stories), made me beam for just knowing them. Remembering and honoring Joseph Palmer and F. Stuart Lomax and hearing their stories reminds us of how deeply rooted we are in rich history and how much we owe and can never repay to those who serve and sacrifice. It’s fitting that we also honor our current day veterans. Fortunately we are not waiting decades to say “Thank you” any more.
On the west end of town, the American Legion and the city worked hard to put on a great show for the state tournament. On the east end of town, the Custer County Ag Society, the city, the county and scores of volunteers are working just as hard for the County Fair, concert and other events. And in between, there were a lot of volunteers and more city workers making the parade a bright success. With everything going on in Custer County this past weekend, folks, if you were bored, it’s your own doggone fault.
On one of my trips around town this weekend, I looked at the buildings and parks and just felt so sweetly fond of the place, then thought, “Yea, but more than that, it’s the people that make this a special place, not bricks and buildings.”
Like any place, we have our problems yet I’d like to think the good far outweighs the bad.
It’s been said there isn’t anything wrong with America that can’t be fixed by what’s right with America. I say there isn’t anything wrong with America that can’t be fixed with the “step-forward” attitude, the “get it done” spirit, and the community pride you find right here in Custer County.
Lee Greenwood sings, “I’m proud to be an American.” I am, too. I’m also proud to be living here in the heart of Custer County. And let’s not forget the men and women who both work and volunteer to make it a great place to be.
Now where’s my doggone handkerchief.
