Ginger Walter and desk June 2023

Ginger the Cat (on the desk) and Walter the Cat (background) are ready to help Mona Weatherly refinish a desk bought at the Custer School auction.

 Mona Weatherly

This column by Mona Weatherly first appeared in the June 15, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.

This week, my thoughts for this column are more of a jumble than normal. Why? Because I’m finally preparing to go on vacation.

Recommended for you