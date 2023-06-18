This column by Mona Weatherly first appeared in the June 15, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
This week, my thoughts for this column are more of a jumble than normal. Why? Because I’m finally preparing to go on vacation.
Vacation for me this year means more “just being out of the office” than traveling to some exotic locale. I plan to spend time with family and stay close to home to work on projects. Project #1 is to sand and stain the desk I bought at the Custer School auction. (I haven’t forgotten that I’ve told readers I’m going to paint the living room this summer but that’s not in the plan for this week!)
Getting away from work can be a challenge. Getting things lined up and information to the right people can be daunting. Sometimes we say it’s not worth going away when we see the hundreds of emails waiting for us upon our return, but that’s only talk. It’s good to get away to relax the body, refresh the soul and give the mind a break.
Another factor of getting away is trusting that the work will be done - maybe not in the exact same way - however, it will be done and it will be done just fine. We’re a thinly spread crew here at the Chief so when one of us is out, it means extra work has to be done by others. That is not lost on me. I’ll appreciate the time away and double appreciate the work done here so our readers don’t miss a word or photo!
We’ve got a “To do” list of topics for the near future, not the least of which will be a petition drive to repeal LB753. That’s the bill, now law, that allows people a 50 percent tax break on donations to scholarships for private and parochial schools.
We’re working on a list of articles and features for “Getting Ready for Fair” to publish twice in July. Those of you with 4-H and FFA members in the family know that time will only speed up as you prepare for fair. It’s the same here as we check and double-check that we’re ready to cover the people and events that make the Custer County Fair what it is.
However, for me, for next week will include some mornings of sleeping late, a day trip or two, some afternoons reading, painting or gardening and maybe even a nap or two - all to the sound of the birds chirping and a cat purring.
I’ll come back, thankful to the co-workers who filled in while I was gone, ready to do the same for them. Refreshed and rejuvenated, I’ll take on the numerous emails and messages, and be glad for it.
