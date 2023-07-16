This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published in the July 13, 2023 issue of the Custer County Chief.
A lot of people might say they stay connected through technology, the use of a cell phone, tablet or computer. That’s great, especially if that technology includes reading the latest digital issue of the Custer County Chief, right?
There are some great “lower tech” ways of being connected, like good-old fashioned human interaction. There are still a few weeks left before school begins, a town celebration or two still on the calendar and then there’s the Custer County Fair. Plenty of time to connect with others face-to-face.
Recently I attended a local estate auction. My husband was sad to see me go, not because he was going to miss me terribly for the few hours I’d be gone, but because he feared what I might bring home. We have precious little free space in our house. I’ve yet to master the art of letting something go in order to bring in something new.
Yet the allure of an auction calls me. There may be a great treasure to be found or an item that fits perfectly for a planned project.
And then there’s the people you see, the connections you make or renew. Sometimes you discover you have something in common with someone when they bid against you.
Sometimes you connect when you hold something up out of box you just bought and ask, “What in the heck is this?”
Sometimes it’s as simple as leaning up against a trailer and talking about the weather, or how little you really needed two dozen unidentified motor parts but the wooden toolbox they were in was worth the few dollars to win it.
I brought home a few things from the auction but nothing we have to consider building an addition on to the house for. And I assured my husband that, along with the fun of looking, bidding and occasionally winning, it’s a social event. You see people you haven’t seen in a while and you connect with some people for the first time.
Like the two ladies from Arizona who helped me pack a heavy, handmade grill in my already packed car. Doggone it, the grill wasn’t even what I was after. The auctioneer paired it with something else I wanted before bidding began!
The two women said they had a lot of experience with fitting things into vehicles after auctions. One called the other the Master of “Tetris,” a video game where you fit different shapes of connected squares together. Her puzzle-solving skills reigned supreme. We had to take out most of what I already had in the car and pack it back in again, but it all got in the car ... technically. The end of one item, a multiple paned window, stuck a few inches out one of the lowered back windows but it was a short drive home and everything made it just fine.
Later in the day, my younger sister texted, wanting to know what I got at the auction. As I listed the items, I ended with, “It all seemed a good idea at the time.”
And that item I held up wondering what the heck it is? It turned out it’s for a tractor, a gas sediment bowl. If it works for a Ford N8, maybe I have a stocking stuffer Christmas gift for my husband and only minimal storage space is needed ‘til December!
School starts up in about a month. There will be plenty of times to connect with people at games and events. It does us good to look up from the electronic screen and talk face-to-face and heck, as my Dad used to say, you might even learn something.
The other day, someone asked me if I learned anything new lately and I said, “Yes. If I can do it without making my husband even more sad, I’ve learned I’m going to take his truck to auctions from now on.”
