Strong west and northwest winds will develop in Nebraska as an intense low pressure system crosses the state this Wednesday (12/15/21).
A High Wind Watch will be in effect Wednesday from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. CST (8 a.m.-8 p.m. MST) for an area south of a line from Alliance east to Norfolk.
West wind gusts may reach 60 mph or more . Sustained west winds near 40 mph are also possible. The High Wind Watch may be expanded into western Nebraska.
Broken Bow and Custer County could see wind gust up to 50 mph or more. Further north and west into the Sandhills, winds gust could top 45 or more. South in the Curtis, McCook and Geneva area, wind gust are forecast to be 60 mph or more.
Snow will develop Wednesday afternoon, though the forecast on accumulation is uncertain at this time. As of Monday morning, the heaviest snow of up to two inches will be in far northwest Nebraska. At this time snow fall is predicted west and north of a line from Oshkosh to Mullen to Ainsworth. Custer County could see a trace of snow.
Regardless of snow amount, the cold air moving into Nebraska could pose a "Flash Freeze" situation. A flash freeze occurs when snow falls, melts and then refreezes as ice.
Stay tuned to weather forecasts for the latest updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.