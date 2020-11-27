Last Saturday hurt a bit. A lot of the Husker faithful were pretty confident Nebraska was going to run away with a victory over Illinois. After a painful couple of hours, it was Illinois running away with the win, 41 - 23.
So much for my prediction of the Blackshirts hold the Fighting Illini to one touchdown and two field goals.
As of Monday, the Huskers were 12 point underdogs for the game with Iowa this week. I’m afraid to even hazard a guess.
I want to cut the players and coaches some slack, as they are wading through the unpredictibility of 2020 and trying how to win in the midst of pandemic restrictions. But other teams are finding ways to win in the midst of the pandemic. C’mon Big Red!
Yet when we watched Collin Miller taken from the field on a stretcher, it was a remnder of priorities. We all want to win, we want the Huskers to be forminable, we want Nebraska to matter! But above all, I hope we want those young men to be able to walk healthily off the field. Miller may not be able to return to play this season, suffering a spinal concussion, but let’s be thankful he’s still a Husker.
This week, I’ll try to keep things in perspective, wish the Huskers well and whisper a prayer or two on behalf of Big Red to St. Sebastian, the Catholic patron saint of athletes, and see what unfolds.
Dare I say Nebraska 17 Iowa 14. Alex says he hasn’t completely lost hope yet, Nebraska 35, Iowa 28 in overtime. Christi has given up hope, at least for this week, Iowa 41, Nebraska 17.
I’m looking forward to an old-fashioned, though somewhat pared down, Thanksgiving. There will be turkey and gravy, football and a fire in the wood stove. My husband and I will celebrate with just the two of us; we won’t be going anywhere and family won’t be coming to see us. Still, we have plenty to be thankful for.
Perhaps a quieter holiday is a good time for reflection, and for resting. The winter soltice is but three and a half weeks away. It’s mighty dark by the time I leave the office but come Dec. 21, the days will start getting longer. Christmas will be here soon, then New Years. We can stamp 2020 closed. 2021 is already looking bright.
I hope all our readers and advertisers have a Happy Thanksgiving! And don’t forget our local businesses as you head out to shop on Black Friday, all the while keeping tabs on the Huskers beating the Hawkeyes, yessir!
This column by Mona Weatherly was appeared in print in the Nov. 26, 2020 issue of the Custer County Chief.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.