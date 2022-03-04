The Goodwill trailer will be in Broken Bow after noon Tuesday, March 8 through noon, Thursday, March 11(or until the trailer is full). It will be in the parking lot at Gary's Super Foods, 1110 South B Street, Broken Bow.
Acceptable items include clothing, household items, shoes, boots, purses, belts, hats, books, computers, printer, monitor and computer accessories.
Unaccepted items due to space limitation are furniture, televisions, mattresses and large appliances.
Receipts for tax deductions are available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.