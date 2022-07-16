Custer GOP drama at state convention
By Kelli Loos
Contributing Writer
KEARNEY -After years of low attendance at both county and state conventions, numbers were up in 2022. According to the Custer County Clerk’s office, an unprecedented number of Custer County voters on the Republican roll registered to be delegates to the county convention. During the convention,those 25 delegates elected local businesswoman Amy Tharp to serve as Chairman of the Custer County GOP. Tharp was also chosen, along with 3 others and 4 alternates, to represent Custer County at the Nebraska GOP Convention, held July 9, 2022 in Kearney.
Prior to the convention, numerous news outlets reported that Tharp and 5 other Republicans had been notified that they were denied participation in the convention as delegates by the Credentialing Committee of the NE GOP. Security at the door of the convention denied entrance to some of the those 6 individuals.
However, on the floor of the convention, motions were made to reinstate the credentials of the 6 delegates. Upon a vote of the seated delegates, the six were allowed to receive delegate status and take their seats in the voting section of the proceedings.
During the meeting that ensued, the body voted to amend the constitution in a manner that would allow that body to remove party leadership based upon the will of the deligates present. That motion passed and was immediately followed by a motion from the Lancaster contingency to remove GOP State Chairman Dan Welch. Of the 328 voting delegates present, 204 voted in favor of removing Welch. Upon the outcome of that action, District Chairmen from congressional districts one and two resigned.
The Lancaster contingent proceeded to nominate Eric Underwood to serve as the State Chairman and 3rd District Chairman Ron Schmidt was nominated to run against him. Underwood’s 195 votes defeated Schmidt’s total of 113, so he took the gavel as Chairman to run the remainder of the meeting.
The delegate body then proceeded to the originally slated business by approving 9 constitutional amendments. Ten resolutions were proposed and five were approved including an opposition to President Biden’s “America the Beautiful” program, opposition to the “Gun Safety” bill, broad reforms to election integrity, opposition to the use of Environmental, Social and Governance designations to control agriculture and business, a resolution to ensure transparency in public education and a resolution to involve congressional district chairs in site selection for SCC meetings. Resolutions to reform mental health care, divide the unicameral into two parties and modify funding models for public schools were tabled indefinitely. A resolution on congressional transparency failed.
Prior to the business portion of the meeting, attendees heard from current Governor Pete Ricketts, Senator Deb Fisher, recently elected Senator Mike Flood, Congressman Adrian Smith, gubernatorial Republican nominee Jim Pillen. The highlight of the speakers was a message from Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin who hammered home the message that Elections Have Consequences and we are feeling the pain of those choices right now.
In sharing the story of his own upset victory in a “dark blue” state, he referenced the fact that “poor philosophical views have failed America” and parents finally decided to take a stand and fight for their kids. Youngkin, his running mate Winsome Sears (the first black woman to hold a Virginia state office) and Jason Miyares, the son of a Cuban immigrant, shook up the state with their Republican victories in November. He urged Republican attendees to get to work in educating voters on the real issues with hard facts to ensure victory in the general election.
Clearly this meeting was emotion filled and controversial with more first time delegates than ever before. Credentials were pulled for various reasons, primarily lack of support for Republican officials or support for non-GOP candidates. The Custer County Chief made multiple attempts via telephone and text message to contact Amy Tharp for comment about the situation. Tharp’s removal appears to be related to her acquisition of a Peddlers and Solicitors Vendor Permit to campaign and obtain petition signatures for gubernatorial nonpartisan candidate Dave Wright. The permit also states that Tharp would herself be campaigning for Broken Bow School Board. The Nebraska GOP has not yet commented on whether additional action will be taken against the Custer County Chairwoman. According to the state GOP constitution, party leadership is not to campaign against GOP candidates once the primary election has been held. There are currently 5,672 registered Republicans in Custer County. It is also up to them to determine how the county organization should move forward.
