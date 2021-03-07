This column by Mona Weatherly was originally published March 4, 2021 in the Custer County Chief.
I received my first COVID-19 vaccination shot last week. As you look at my youthful photo, I’m sure you’re wondering how I fit into the group of people currently being vaccinated, right? Well, my husband does. When his vaccination was scheduled, the person went ahead and scheduled me, too.
I was a little nervous. I mean, this is COVID, after all. The “what if’s” spun through my brain like wildfire! I put them to rest by reminding myself that my older sister, a school nurse in Minnesota, has received both dosages and had no adverse effects. Hundreds of thousands of people have gotten the vaccine without adverse effects.
So, yes, I’m concerned about side effect but when I’m sitting there and someone is prepping a syringe, my main over-riding concern is, “Will it hurt?”
It’s the idea of being stuck with a needle that gets to me more than actually being stuck! I am a wimp when it comes needles and shots. How I gave a cat of mine subcutaneous fluids via IV over the course of four years still amazes me.
My vaccine shot didn’t hurt. Well, Ok, in full disclosure, there was a tiny tweak of pain, but it didn’t send me yowling from the room. My arm was tender and sore for about 18 hours. Both my husband and I had a couple hours of feeling chilly, our regular aches and pains were intensified and we felt more tired than usual. By the next afternoon, though, we were both back to normal.
So now I’m trying to figure out exactly when I can stop wearing a mask. After the first shot? After the second. By end of summer? Maybe never?
The Center for Disease Control states, “We also don’t yet know whether getting a COVID-19 vaccine will prevent you from spreading the virus that causes COVID-19 to other people, even if you don’t get sick yourself.” (www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/faq.html).
Ok.
It’s knowing why I need to wear a mask that gets to me more than actually wearing one.
