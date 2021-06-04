Governor Pete Ricketts recently announced that he will be hosting a series of “Stop 30 x 30” town halls across Nebraska. President Joe Biden’s 30 x 30 goal aims to permanently protect in its natural state 30 percent of the nation’s land and waters by 2030.
At the town halls, Gov. Ricketts and others will deliver remarks about the 30 x 30 plan, and how Nebraskans can push back on President Biden’s radical climate agenda.
Ricketts will be in Broken Bow Monday June 7, 1-2 p.m., at the One Box Convention Center. The public is invited.
More information about Governor Ricketts’ opposition to 30 x 30 can be found at www.Governor.Nebraska.gov.
The governor was in Clay Center and Norfolk Thursday, June 3. Additional meetings include:
Wahoo: 9:30-10:30 a.m. CT, Monday, June 7, 2021, Saunders County Fairgrounds (4-H Building), 635 E 1st St.
Broken Bow: 1-2 p.m.CT, Monday, June 7, 2021, One Box Convention Center, 2750 S 27th St.
Alliance: 10-11 a.m. MT, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, Knight Museum and Sandhills Center, 908 Yellowstone Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.