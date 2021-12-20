Nebraska Governor Ricketts addressed hospitalizations, vaccinations, the Omicron variant and non-COVID topics such as candidates in next year’s gubernatorial election at this morning's new conference (Dec. 20, 2021).
Both the Governor and Nebraska’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Gary Anthone encouraged Nebraskans to get vaccinated and, if already vaccinated, get the booster. Ricketts spoke plainly saying, “It (COVID) will always be with us. It’s not going away. The best mechanism is to get vaccinated.”
After playing a video of a COVID patient’s wife who said her family would have taken more precautions if they had truly understood the impact of COVID, Ricketts added, “The cost in human terms are very real. If you haven’t done so already, seriously consider getting the vaccine. Nine out of ten people hospitalized for COVID are not vaccinated.”
Monoclonal antibodies were also the subject of much of the news conference. “They are most effective when given early,” Dr. Anthone said. He said monoclonal antibodies have been developed more over the past year and added that treatment with them reduces the need for hospitalization of COVID patients by 76 percent and for severely immuno-compromised individuals, hospitalizations can be reduced by 70 percent.
The Governor said he has heard anecdotal stories of doctors who will not offer the monoclonal antibodies as a treatment. “Get a new doctor,” the governor said. “Get a second opinion.”
According to the Governor, there are 86 infusion sites throughout the state and Nebraska receives approximately 1,400 treatments per week. Both the Governor and Dr. Anthone said it is now a fairly easy, straightforward process to arrange to receive them. The website covid.infusioncenter.org can provide information.
The Governor is expanding Executive Orders 21-12, 21-15 and 21-17 through March 31, 2022 which continues the greater flexibility for hospital workers, keeps the dashboard going and reduces red tape for some medical facilities. He also has asked CMS for an increase of an additional $20 per day per patient for long term care facilities to assist with staffing costs.
Asked about the potential for new Directed Health Measures, both Ricketts and Anthone said Nebraska would need to reach 15 percent of staffed hospital beds with COVID patients on a seven-day-rolling average before that would happen. “We were close last week,” Dr. Antone said.
As of Monday (12/20/21), 523 beds in Nebraska are holding COVID patients according to the Governor. Friday that number was 584. The peak so far for 2021 is 637 and the peak for 2020 was 987.
Asked about the Omicron variant, Dr. Anthone said in addition to the six initial cases in southeast Nebraska, one more case in that area has been identified for a total of seven Omicron cases in Nebraska. He said there are guidelines that call for the testing for Omicron, including if the patient has traveled and is hospitalized. “Fifteen to 20 percent of all tests are sequence tested for Omicron in Nebraska,” Anthone said. “It’s one of the highest (percentages) in the nation.”
While all the data is not in, the governor said, “Early indications are that Omicron is more contagious but less severe.” He reiterated that COVID is here to stay, saying, “This is not going away. Yo have to learn to manage it.”
Anthone said there are things people can do to help themselves stay healthy such as exercising, consider taking Vitamin D and Zinc, get outside, get sunshine and eat right. He noted winter days are short in Nebraska, however, get outside if possible. “Sunlight is your advantage,” he said.
On other topics:
- The state is implementing manual work-arounds after a ransomware attack on Kronos, a software the state uses for personnel and human resource records.
- After salary increases for the Dept. of Correction, Gov. Ricketts said they are seeing an increase in job applications of three to six times as before the increase.
- The governor said Nebraska has an unemployment rate of 1.8 percent, a record for the U.S. since 1986. While it is good, Ricketts said, “It presents challenges to employers.” He addressed how the state is preparing the “Talent Pipeline” to prepare students for the workforce as well as attract workers to Nebraska.
- The governor declined to comment on former governor’s Dave Heineman’s announcement that Heineman will not enter the gubernatorial race.
- Asked if it was true that Ricketts contacted former president Trump about the election, Rickett’s said, “Yes, I asked him not to endorse the race. I asked him to stay out of race,” Ricketts said.
- While not naming candidates, Ricketts added, “If you put your company headquarters in a different state, you can’t lead in economic development (in Nebraska).” Ricketts noted that as governor, he encourages businesses to come to Nebraska, not leave the state. He also said a candidate was 600 times late playing property taxes, adding,”That puts undue burn on property taxes,” Ricketts said. While he didn’t name him, the Governor appeared to refer to Charles Herbster. According to conklin.com/owner -bio, Herbster Charles W. Herbster from Falls City, Nebraska, is a farmer and the owner and Chief Executive Officer of businesses in Falls City, Neb,, Berryville, Va., Red Oak, Ia., Omaha, Neb., and Kansas City, Mo./Shakoppe, Minn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.